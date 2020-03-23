Show Us the Coolest Crashed Cars for Sale on Copart
Go ahead, do it.
With a massive crop of the population (hopefully) resigned to their homes, we've had a lot more opportunity to indulge in one of our favorite automotive pastimes: window-shopping for cars on Copart. In the quest for the next car we definitely won't buy, we found this 2012 Ferrari 458 Spider that sold presumably at a steep, steep discount.
Brought to us by the salvage car auction house, this black 458 has been the victim of a fairly serious front-end collision. This being a mid-engined Ferrari, however, all of its most important elements appear to be intact, potentially making this quite the solid buy for any engine-swap wizards looking for a 4.5-liter Maranello-built V-8 to shove under the hood of a clapped-out Honda Civic. More creatively, its power hardtop might even be converted into a nifty, retractable coffee table or modern art piece while its seats would look mighty cool behind your new work-from-home battle station.
That got us thinking: Why don't you show us the coolest crashed car for sale on Copart? Maybe fix up this lightly smashed-up Porsche Cayenne for amateur rally duty? Restore this Aston Martin Rapide and swap the V-12 out for an all-electric powertrain for a makeshift Rapide E? Snag two partially-destroyed Supras so you can take the parts and build one complete Supra on the "cheap?"
Go forth and do some virtual tire-kicking. It's not like you had anything else to do today anyway.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
