Lewis Hamilton Wants You to Stop Going to Bars

For the young and healthy who think it's okay to mingle because COVID-19 is unlikely to kill you, please realize that social distancing is not designed to protect you but rather protect those who could get the virus from you and are much more vulnerable like your parents, grandparents, or elderly neighbors. If you really want to get out of the house, consider watching a drive-in movie.

"There are still people out there still going to clubs and bars and large gatherings which I personally feel is totally irresponsible and selfish," Hamilton posted. "If you can, try and take this time to assess your life and situation and how you might want to change things for the better moving forwards."

Hamilton also took to Twitter on Saturday to quell rumors and let fans know that he is currently not exhibiting any symptoms after hanging out 17 days prior with actor Idris Elba and Canadian "First Lady" Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at an event—two people who have since tested positive for coronavirus. The incubation period for COVID-19 is up to 14 days and Lewis says he is currently self-isolating.