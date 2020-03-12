Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc on F1, IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA, WEC, NHRA Schedules

I'm sure we're all tired of hearing about the COVID-19 Coronavirus by now, but for those of us who planned to attend a major racing event in the near future, the past week has been full of nerve-wracking uncertainty. How likely are you to be exposed to the virus? Will you be able to keep your hands clean and maintain ample distance from other people? Will you need to make new plans or rebook travel? (Or watch something else on TV?) Two major developments had significant consequences yesterday: a 30-day ban on most European nationals (except Brits) traveling to the United States and the World Health Organization's official declaration of the coronavirus as a global pandemic. Over 100 countries on six continents have reported cases of COVID-19, reports the New York Times, and there is still no vaccine for it.

IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring

Two of the series affected the most by the U.S. travel ban were set to share the March 18-21 SuperSebring race weekend in Florida. The two top-level endurance series involved, the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, include drivers from all over the world. WEC announced the cancellation of its 1000 Miles of Sebring today primarily because of the United States' travel ban. "As you know we had been monitoring the situation closely but, as soon as President Trump made the announcement about the ban on flights from mainland Europe [...] we knew that we had little choice but to cancel immediately," WEC CEO Gérard Neveu explained in a series Q&A about the cancellation. "So many members of our paddock come from within [Europe's] Schengen zone that it would be impossible to hold the race without them." After the WEC's cancellation, the other half of SuperSebring announced that it was also abandoning the March weekend. The International Motorsports Association will move its 12 Hours of Sebring to a November 11-14 weekend "due to the recent United States ban on travel from Europe, which will prevent a number of drivers, teams and key personnel from participation." As a result, the 12 Hours of Sebring will become the season-ending race for the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

Tickets and parking already purchased for the 2020 SuperSebring weekend will be honored for the rescheduled November date. The World Endurance Championship has not announced that they will join IMSA in November, but did not immediately rule it out. However, a WEC series spokesperson told The Drive that the new date falling within their next season makes a move to November harder to do on their end. SuperSebring was by no means the only event in Florida affected by the threat of COVID-19. St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced that no spectators will be allowed at this weekend's Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, reports the Tampa Bay Times. The March 13-15 event features IndyCar and the SRO GT World Challenge America. IndyCar confirmed this afternoon that the race would go on with only essential personnel and a small number of credentialed media allowed at the track. Like SuperSebring, a sizeable number of participants at the St. Petersburg event come from European countries affected by the travel ban, but this show will go on anyway with a condensed schedule.

IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Two new cases of COVID-19 in Florida were from people who attended larger gatherings, where close contact with other people increases the risk of spreading the virus, reports the Tampa Bay Times. One infected with the coronavirus attended a Tampa conference close to St. Petersburg. The other attended Daytona Bike Week held in Daytona Beach, where IMSA and NASCAR are based. Daytona Bike Week is a busy outdoor event not unlike the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. These cases, as well as coronavirus' new status as a global pandemic, were cited by Mayor Kriseman as reasons to bar spectators from the St. Petersburg IndyCar weekend. IndyCar's upcoming April 24 date at Austin's Circuit of the Americas remains under review by the City of Austin, which recently mandated that all events before May 1 with over 2,500 attendees submit a plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases, Community Impact reports. If the city does not approve IndyCar's plan, the event could be delayed or canceled.

NASCAR also changed its plans for two upcoming races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, scheduled for March 15 and March 22 respectively. Both races will be held without spectators in attendance. Before the spectator ban, NASCAR released a series of updated procedures for this season which moved more events into open-air locations, restricted certain areas to necessary personnel only and advised drivers to pre-sign items as much as possible during autograph sessions, per Racer.

Yet another Florida event had to be modified in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NHRA Gatornationals planned for this weekend at Gainesville Raceway will postpone most of its classes to a later, to be announced date. The lone exception is the Sportsman class, which will continue competing through the weekend without spectators. An NHRA statement confirmed that they were following the advice of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who urged the postponement or cancellation of large events for the next 30 days in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tickets purchased at this weekend's event will be honored at the rescheduled event, or fans can save their ticket to use as a credit for the 2021 Gatornationals.

NHRA Gator car at Gatornationals.

Outside of the United States, the Formula One Australian Grand Prix remains a point of contention. Unofficial reports claim that the race has already been called off, but the FIA or F1 has yet to issue an official statement. McLaren withdrew from the race today after a team member tested positive for coronavirus, and Haas sent three mechanics and one engineer to be tested for the virus after they displayed cold-like symptoms, although reports out of the paddock are claiming that those have returned negative. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton told Autosport that it was "shocking" that the drivers were even there given the other reactions to the pandemic across the world:

So many fans here already today and it seems like the rest of the world is reacting, probably a little bit late, but already this morning we've seen Trump shutting down the borders from Europe to the States. We are seeing the NBA being suspended and F1 continues to go on. I saw Jackie Stewart this morning, looking fit and healthy and well, and some people as I walked into the paddock, some elderly individuals. So it's a concern for the people here. It's definitely concerning for me.

As for why Hamilton thought they were there, he told Autosport, "Cash is king, but honestly I don't know. I can't add much." You can watch Hamilton's full answer here, where he makes it clear that he's frustrated at Formula One's seemingly lackadaisical response. Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Räikkönen also expressed his doubts to Autosport, saying "I don't know if it's the right thing that we are here. Probably not."