2020 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix Postponed Due to Coronavirus Epidemic

Earlier this month, fears about China's coronavirus outbreak forced Formula E to delay the Chinese E-Prix in Sanya. Wednesday morning, Formula 1 followed in the electric series' footsteps and announced the postponement of the 2020 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix.

Although new cases of coronavirus in China are reportedly slowing, unease about the deadly disease prompted the Chinese Grand Prix's promoter Juss Sports Group to request a rain check from F1 and its regulatory body the FIA. These two organizations granted the request, and on the weekend of April 19, F1 will have no presence in China.

The postponement does not necessarily mean cancellation, however, and it's still possible that China could stay on 2020's 22-race calendar, which now includes Vietnam. At least one Chinese racing journalist has suggested that the race could be rescheduled for late Summer or early Autumn, potentially for the weekend between Sept. 27's Russian Grand Prix and Oct. 10's Japanese Grand Prix.