April MotoGP Race at COTA Postponed to November Due to Coronavirus

Earlier this month, the international coronavirus outbreak took a wrecking ball to the MotoGP calendar, kicking the season-opening Qatari race off the calendar entirely and forcing the postponement of the subsequent Thailand race. That left Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas to usher in the 2020 MotoGP season, but as of Tuesday, COTA won't court motorcycle racing audiences this year, because it too has elected to delay its MotoGP race.

Despite no known cases of COVID-19 in Austin, circuit management announced via social media that it decided to reschedule its April 3-5 MotoGP appointment to November 13-15. All tickets purchased for the race's original dates will instead be honored in November, though refunds will be offered to those unable to attend the rescheduled race.