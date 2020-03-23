Harbor Freight to Donate Entire Supply of Masks, Gloves to Hospitals Nationwide
The popular chain is contributing to the fight against coronavirus by supplying much-needed N95 masks and gloves.
Whether you're a car buff, mechanic, or someone who just enjoys do-it-yourself projects, you've probably heard of Harbor Freight. The discount tool retailer is one of a hobbyist repairman's greatest resources and amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company is looking to aid overstressed healthcare providers as well.
On Sunday, Harbor Freight announced that it will be donating its stock of personal protective equipment to hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms responding to the coronavirus threat. Eligible recipients will have the opportunity to stock up on N95 masks, face shields, and nitrile gloves supplied by the company.
While Harbor Freight admits that it doesn't have nearly enough supplies to fill the needs of hospitals around the country, it's still doing all it can by donating its entire cache of relevant protective equipment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
More importantly, Harbor Freight recognizes the immediate need for supplies. Rather than determine eligibility, allocate stock from a warehouse, then tie-up logistics and shipping companies to get items to medical facilities, the company is taking a much smarter approach to getting front-line facilities the equipment needed to treat patients. Eligible hospitals will receive a voucher to redeem at their local Harbor Freight store, enabling fast access to goods already stocked within their community.
Harbor Freight says that hospitals with a 24-hour emergency room in need of any personal protective equipment can submit a request for items via a special form on its website to be considered for a donation. If you are a member of the public and would like to nominate a hospital in your community to receive goods, the retailer requests you send an email to hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com with the hospital name and location.
