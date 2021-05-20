Here's How the Electric Ford F-150 Compares to the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T

The Rivian has the same range for its higher price tag and is positioned as a more luxurious vehicle. The top trim R1T is claimed to have 750 horsepower, and the truck is available with 22-inch wheels. The F-150 Lightning will be offered in a Platinum trim with a slew of luxury features, but those pricing details aren't available yet.

The Cybertruck is not really comparable here until more precise specifications for the production models are released. It would be nice to make an honest comparison, but we only have the prototype to work off of, however. A model that's closer to production-spec has yet to be seen.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com