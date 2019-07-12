Jaguar and Land Rover's New Facial Recognition Tech Can Adjust Music or AC if You're Bored, Hot

The mad engineers at Jaguar-Land Rover are looking to up the ante when it comes to facial recognition software. Dr. Steve Iley, JLR’s chief medical officer, claims the automaker is looking to use the tech to tell when drivers are either bored or uncomfortable, allowing for automatic adjustments while on the fly.

It sounds like something out of a dystopian future novel but in reality, facial recognition has been in the modern automobile for quite some time. For example, Mercedes-Benz introduced fatigue-sensing systems in the S-Class and E-Class several years ago that can alert drivers when they’re too drowsy to drive. Such technology has also found its way in more mainstream vehicles as of late.

Additionally, Iley hopes the equipment will eventually make fully autonomous vehicles even more intuitive so that occupants won’t have to touch a darn thing when the car is driving itself.