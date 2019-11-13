1,985-HP Aspark Owl Electric Hypercar to Attempt Nurburgring Lap Record: Report

An official from Japan's homegrown hypercar startup Aspark has reportedly announced in an interview that his company's electric, nearly 2,000-horsepower Owl will gun for a lap record at the Nürburgring within four months.

"We're aiming to achieve a new lap record. We're hoping to have set the record by March 2020," confirmed Aspark boss Masanori Yoshida to Top Gear. "We're confident this car has the most speed in the world. It's got amazing performance."