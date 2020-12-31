The 1,985-HP Aspark Owl Hyper EV That Costs $3.6M Has Landed in the US

Aspark is an industrialist engineering firm based in Osaka, Japan, for some reason promising the world's quickest-accelerating hyper-EV in production, as well as a second car project soon to be revealed in detail. With four-wheel drive and a peak output of 1,985 horsepower, Aspark's halo product, the Owl, is a direct competitor of the Rimac C_Two, the Pininfarina Battista and the Lotus Evija, or in fact any other multi-million-dollar electric car the industry may come up with soon enough. Priced slightly higher than both the Rimac and the Lotus, Aspark only plans to sell 50 of its $3.6-million Owls, with 20 each destined for Europe and Asia, leaving 10 for the United States.

No doubt sold under Show and Display regulations like a McLaren Speedtail or Sabre, there's already a red Aspark Owl on display at The Gables Sports Cars in Miami, as Autoblog points out. The Gables appears to be Aspark's sole dealer in the United States. For your Bugatti-matching $3.6 million, Aspark shall ship you an electric hypercar that's just 39 inches tall (thus lower than an original Ford GT40), with a claimed peak of 1,475 pound-feet of torque, nearly 2,000 horsepower and a top speed of 249 mph, yet a still rather-generous range estimated at 249 miles.