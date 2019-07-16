Over 2,000 Subaru Outbacks and Legacy Sedans Recalled Over Bad Spot Welds

Subaru is issuing a recall for precisely 2,107 Outback wagons and Legacy sedans from the 2019 model year over spot welds on "the duct below the cowl panel" that may not have been applied properly during production. As a result, the Subies may suffer from "long-term reduction of body strength" and not hold up as well as they ought to in the event of a crash, heightening the risk of injury.

According to NHTSA's recall report, the issue stems not from a Subaru plant but from the factory of a parts supplier in Austin, Indiana. From the report:

"During the manufacturing process at the supplier's factory, the spot-welder tip is cleaned and re-shaped by a dresser (grinding machine). During production of potentially affected parts, the grinding machine may have been blocked by excess metal chips/powder, thus reducing the effectiveness of the welder."