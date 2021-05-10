Here's How Big the 2022 Rivian R1T Adventure Truck Actually Is

Is it midsize, full-size, or a mix of both? Let's take a look.

By Caleb Jacobs
Rivian
Caleb Jacobs View Caleb Jacobs's Articles

If you've been following along closely with Rivian, one of the relatively few EV startups who has what it takes to really build a car, then you're familiar with the R1T adventure truck. You know it's planned to deliver around 400 miles of range in top spec thanks to a 180-kilowatt-hour battery; you know it's got gimmicky-but-useful features like Tank Turn; and you know about its smart pass-thru bed storage slot that every unibody truck should have. One thing you're probably not sure of, though, is its actual, physical size.

Unless you've spotted it testing near the desert, then you're probably left wondering what segment the R1T competes in, at least in terms of its stature. Is it closer to, say, a Toyota Tacoma or a bigger truck like the Tundra? Rivian has done its part to clear the air here, revealing that its electric pickup is, well, somewhere in the middle.

Rivian
Toyota
Toyota

Using the Toyota truck siblings for reference, the Rivian R1T is taller, wider, and longer than the Tacoma but does get out-sized in some respects by the Tundra. In normal driving situations, the R1T is about 2.5 inches taller (73.1 inches) than the Tacoma (70.6 inches) but nearly three inches shorter than the full-size Tundra (76.2 inches); engage the Rivian's "off-road" mode, though, and it hits a 5.2-inch growth spurt.

The Rivian is wider than both Toyota trucks, measuring 81.8 inches across with the mirrors folded in. The Tacoma TRD Off-Road checks in at 75.2 inches wide and the Tundra stretches to 79.9 inches. Some may consider this a knock against the R1T, especially if they drive on tight off-road trails; others, however, may care more about the overall length.

From bumper to bumper, Rivian claims the R1T measures 217.1 inches—that's with its lone bed option, which is 54 inches long. Compare that to the full four-door Tacoma with a five-foot bed and you'll find the midsize Toyota is still more petite at 212.3 inches, even with the longer cargo hold. The crew-cab Tundra with a 5.5-foot bed dwarfs them both at 228.9 inches long.

Rivian
Rivian
Rivian
Rivian

These are mainly exterior dimensions, of course, and Rivian explained in a blog post that interior specs are coming soon. Something else to keep in mind is that the R1T will be priced significantly higher than either Toyota while boasting way more power in top trim—think 750-ish horsepower—with a max towing capacity of 11,000 pounds. It's hardly an apples-to-apples comparison from a performance standpoint and we're talking strictly about size, which is important consumer information.

Now watch it do cool stuff off-road.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ