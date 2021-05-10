Here's How Big the 2022 Rivian R1T Adventure Truck Actually Is

Using the Toyota truck siblings for reference, the Rivian R1T is taller, wider, and longer than the Tacoma but does get out-sized in some respects by the Tundra. In normal driving situations, the R1T is about 2.5 inches taller (73.1 inches) than the Tacoma (70.6 inches) but nearly three inches shorter than the full-size Tundra (76.2 inches); engage the Rivian's "off-road" mode, though, and it hits a 5.2-inch growth spurt.
The Rivian is wider than both Toyota trucks, measuring 81.8 inches across with the mirrors folded in. The Tacoma TRD Off-Road checks in at 75.2 inches wide and the Tundra stretches to 79.9 inches. Some may consider this a knock against the R1T, especially if they drive on tight off-road trails; others, however, may care more about the overall length.
From bumper to bumper, Rivian claims the R1T measures 217.1 inches—that's with its lone bed option, which is 54 inches long. Compare that to the full four-door Tacoma with a five-foot bed and you'll find the midsize Toyota is still more petite at 212.3 inches, even with the longer cargo hold. The crew-cab Tundra with a 5.5-foot bed dwarfs them both at 228.9 inches long.