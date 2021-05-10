Here's How Big the 2022 Rivian R1T Adventure Truck Actually Is

If you've been following along closely with Rivian, one of the relatively few EV startups who has what it takes to really build a car, then you're familiar with the R1T adventure truck. You know it's planned to deliver around 400 miles of range in top spec thanks to a 180-kilowatt-hour battery; you know it's got gimmicky-but-useful features like Tank Turn; and you know about its smart pass-thru bed storage slot that every unibody truck should have. One thing you're probably not sure of, though, is its actual, physical size.

Unless you've spotted it testing near the desert, then you're probably left wondering what segment the R1T competes in, at least in terms of its stature. Is it closer to, say, a Toyota Tacoma or a bigger truck like the Tundra? Rivian has done its part to clear the air here, revealing that its electric pickup is, well, somewhere in the middle.