Indiana Police Arrest Car Thief After Noticing Handwritten, Paper Bag License Plate

You’d think someone driving a stolen car would be careful not to draw extra attention to themselves, but that’s where you’d be wrong. An Indiana auto thief is proof as he was arrested for trying to deceive police with a handmade license plate written in crayon on a folded paper grocery bag.

State police in the midwestern state arrested 20-year-old Joshua Anthony Lewis-Brown after they responded to a Toyota Corolla in need of roadside assistance for a flat tire. When they arrived at the scene, they noticed that the Corolla had the makeshift license plate and before they requested a tow, they ran the car’s vehicle identification number.

Upon that inquiry, the authorities learned that the Corolla was reported stolen in State College, Pennsylvania, nearly 400 miles away from where Brown broke down.