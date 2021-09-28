Stock 2022 Rivian R1T Conquers Infamous Hell's Gate Obstacle in Moab

Hell's Gate in the Moab has been around for a long time, but its popularity has grown considerably over the years thanks to automakers using it as a sort of "right of passage" for new and upcoming off-roaders. Hell's Gate is now to individual off-roaders and truck manufacturers what the Nurburgring is to sports car enthusiasts and high-end automakers. Then, it’s no surprise to see the new 2022 Rivian R1T climb up the slippery rock formation to become the first electric pickup truck to conquer the famous obstacle.

Uploaded to the Paddle Pedal Pedals YouTube channel on Monday, the four-minute-long video shows what appears to be a fully stock Rivian R1T climbing up Hell's Gate in Moab. Like in most videos of this sort, you can see a few spotters in front of the truck guiding the driver through the best route. In this case, the main spotter has a walkie-talkie and is in constant communication with the driver.

Per Rivian, the R1T can creep up slopes as steep as 45 degrees without causing much drama, partly thanks to its great off-road angles of 34º approach, 25.7º breakover, and 29.3º departure. With the suspension set to its highest setting, the R1T boasts 14.9 inches of ground clearance, which came in handy to clear some of the obstacle's trickiest sections.