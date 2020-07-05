The World’s Most Iconic 1932 Ford Hot Rod Is Up For Sale This Month

Some cars are classics the moment they roll off the production line. Others have to gradually age their way into hindsight to start charging the nostalgia tax. Then you have rare cases where something becomes an icon an entire community—cars like the 1932 Ford Model A that become the standard image conjured up when we hear the phrase "hot rod." But every trend has an origin, and the flame-sided 1932 Ford McMullen Roadster is the one that started it all. Next weekend, someone will have the opportunity to buy it at Mecum Indy 2020 beginning on July 10th.

Tom McMullen originally purchased the car in 1958 with a 283 cubic inch V8 that he immediately swapped with a bored 352ci Chevy V8 with a six-barrel carburetor set up. As the unwritten rule of hot-rodding more is never enough and soon McMullen added a GMC 4:71 supercharger with dual four-barrel carbs and Moon Eyes aluminum fuel tank. Ed "Big Daddy" Roth dressed the car with a flame job with pin-striping done by McMullen himself.