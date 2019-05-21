Owner Revives Classic 1956 Chevrolet Hot Rod That Burned in California Wildfire

California's seemingly endless wildfires of late have claimed many a classic car, but one such machine survived the flames and emerged with personality anew.

Steve Johnson of Santa Rosa, California is a red-blooded General Motors enthusiast, as outlined by Wheelwell. His collection once included a Chevy 210, Chevelle, Corvette, and a Hot Wheels collection, presumably made up of more Chevrolets. But Johnson's home of Santa Rosa wasn't the perfect place to live in October of 2017 when the Tubbs Fire swept through on its way to killing at least 34 people and dealing $1.3 billion in damages. Much of Johnson's property was destroyed in the fire, including most of his car collection, his home, his tools, and his shop.

But at least one of his vehicles survived in salvageable condition.