The Bouncy House Inventor Was an American Car Nut and His Immense Collection Is Now for Sale

We've all heard of that book The Millionaire Next Door—the idea being that even your neighbor down the street could have a pile of wealth that you'd never know about. But what if I told you that the same concept existed, but with cars? A perfect example is the late Bob Regehr, the man who invented the moon-walk bounce house and used his wealth to build a prolific car collection that he kept hidden for nearly three decades.

Since Bob's passing last September, his massive car collection has finally come to light after spending almost 30 years tucked away within the walls of a storage facility in Kansas. More than 130 classic cars are slated to cross the auction block next month, a number which represents a fraction of what the collection once was.

As it turns out, Regehr was always a secret auto enthusiast and had been collecting various cars since he was just 14 years old, beginning with a 1940 Mercury. To tie his hobby into his work, Regehr even tried making it as a car salesman, though he quickly found that he much rather preferred admiring the cars than selling them. So he opened up a full-service Texaco gas station in the '60s where he began admiring the vehicles through a sort of drive-through car show. Regehr began making good money through the gas station and started offering to buy the cars he liked which came through to fill-up.

Bob and his wife, Judy, found financial success in the 1970s after debuting the moon-walk bounce house (you know, the ones from children's birthday parties) at the Chicago World Fair. And just like with his Texaco store, he used his wealth to grow his car collection—but this time, it grew enormously. At one point, Regehr supposedly had a sea of 226 classic cars at his disposal.