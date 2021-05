It's not too uncommon for a car nut to stick with one brand for a long time, but buying and maintaining 20 examples of pretty much the same car is another story. That's just what postman Bernard “Bernie” Larson, Sr. did—he loved Pontiacs.

More specifically, he loved Trans Ams from the 1970s and spent much of his time buying them for his collection. Now that he's unfortunately passed away, his beloved Pontiacs are being auctioned off. There are quite a few cars of his worth bidding on.