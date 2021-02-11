Loud, Lifted 'Mutant Hunter' Pontiac Trans Am Will Strike Fear In Both Smokey and the Bandit

If you have a soft spot for the Pontiac Firebird's iconic screaming chicken and, well, screaming, then this is the perfect build for you. D2K Motors recently purchased a ridiculously loud Mad Max-ified Pontiac Trans Am, and it is easily the best thing I've seen (and heard) on the Internet all month.

I, too, stan the screaming chicken, but you have to admit that Smokey and the Bandit replicas are a dime a dozen. Noise-ordinance-baiting lifted Trans Ams with vulture skeletons painted on the hood are not.