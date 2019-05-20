Ferrari 488 Ripped Apart by Firefighters to Rescue Driver After Horrifying Crash

Firefighters in Paterson, New Jersey were forced to use the “Jaws of Life” on an expensive Ferrari 488 Spider after it collided with a pole early Saturday morning. The $300,000 supercar had to be ripped apart in order to rescue its driver after it crashed around 1:20 a.m.

Local news affiliate, RLS Media reports that emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash at the corner of Pearl and Carroll streets on the western side of the city near the borders of Totowa and Haledon.

Upon arriving at the scene, the crews discovered the mangled Ferrari wrapped around a utility pole with the driver trapped inside. It’s believed that the driver of the Ferrari lost control of the vehicle at a high speed, resulting in the crash. There were no details as to whether or not a passenger was involved.