A Nebraska Car Museum Is Selling Dozens of Classic Chevys at No Reserve

A collection of vintage cars, motorcycles, and automobilia formerly belonging to Nebraskan car museum Chevyland U.S.A., will be sold later this week without reserve following the museum owner's passing.

Located just off Interstate 80 in Elm Creek, Nebraska, Chevyland U.S.A was a modestly popular attraction, drawing in an average of 100 visitors daily at its peak according to the Omaha World-Herald. As traffic dwindled, the museum's owner Monte Hollertz decided to close the facility in 2019, according to 3 News Now, before passing away shortly thereafter and leaving the collection in the hands of his son Al. Now, Al is ready to pass the collection on and has consigned it through Big Iron Auctions, which will sell the whole lot online at no reserve this Thursday.