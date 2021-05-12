Chevy Camaro Production Shut Down Once Again After Starting Up for Just a Week
The two-door sports car is again one of the first to be put on hold in favor of high-profit SUVs.
It felt like a big blow when the global chip shortage forced General Motors to stop building the Chevy Camaro, along with a few Cadillac sedans, back in March. The auto giant's Lansing Grand River facility was shut down for roughly a month and a half but restarted on May 3 despite the semiconductor supply chain issues still looking bleak. What's worse is the plant has since shut down again, for the most part, and doesn't plan to re-open until the end of June.
As various local outlets including WLNS 6 News report, GM temporarily closed down its facility on Monday and plans to keep it that way through the week of June 28. The reason why is nothing new—automakers still can't get the chips they need to complete production units, forcing them to build cars part-way and park them for weeks or stop production completely. In the case of the Chevy Camaro, Cadillac CT4, and Cadillac CT5, GM has chosen the latter route.
While no good car fanatic likes to think about enthusiast models hanging in purgatory, it makes the most sense for GM to sideline the Camaro as well as its rear-wheel-drive Cadillac siblings. Compared to the company's SUV and crossover offerings, the models built at Lansing Grand River move off dealer lots at a snail's pace; demand just isn't the same for coupes and sedans.
GM will, however, "support limited 2022 model year Cadillac Black Wing pre-production volume in June" at Lansing Grand River.
A few other Chevrolets, namely the Equinox and Malibu, have also been hit incredibly hard by the chip shortage. An Automotive News report claims that those two account for roughly half the units GM has missed out on manufacturing during this parts shortage.
The main focus, then, should be on keeping family haulers like the Chevy Tahoe as well as the do-it-all Silverado pickup rolling off assembly lines. That's what'll help GM's bottom line—more so than using what few semiconductor chips it does have on low-selling sports cars.
Although GM's most recent first-quarter revenue was down from 2020—$32.5 billion compared to $32.7 billion—its profits improved drastically. Net income climbed to $3 billion for the first three months of 2021 while during the same stretch last year, that number was way lower at $0.3 billion. In order to fund all those new battery plants, GM will have to play its cards right and capitalize on what sells best.
Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDAll Chevy Camaro Production Stops Due to Chip ShortageCadillac's CT4 and CT5 are also on pause as the automaker prioritizes trucks and SUVs.READ NOW
-
RELATED2022 Chevrolet Camaro Ditches 1LE Track Pack for V6 and Turbo FourYour pickings for performance Camaros are apparently about to get a little slimmer.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThe 12-Year-Old Ram 1500 Classic Has Met Its Biggest Challenge Yet—the Chip ShortageRam will hold the trucks once they roll off the assembly line and wait for the chip supply to ramp back up.READ NOW
-
RELATEDStockpile of Unfinished Ford Super Duty Pickups Missing Chips Is Now Visible from SpaceNotice how new trucks are getting harder and harder to find? Well, here's why.READ NOW
-
RELATEDPartially Finished Ford F-150s Are Being Held After the Assembly Line Due to Chip ShortageNew Blue Oval trucks will be finished before they go to customers but might sit for weeks waiting for parts.READ NOW