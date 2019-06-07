Teenage Chevrolet Camaro Driver Busted Doing 106 MPH to Bathroom After 'Eating Too Many Hot Wings'

There comes a time in every man's life where he overindulges—pushes himself to limits never explored before. Unfortunately, such overachieving behavior landed a Canadian teenager in hot water after police caught him driving 106 miles per hour on a public road. His excuse? He "ate too many hot wings and had to rush to the bathroom."

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba performed a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Camaro after clocking its speed at 170 kilometers per hour, only to discover a distraught 16-year-old in the driver's seat holding a learner's permit. When questioned further about why he was traveling so fast on public roads, told teen told the officer that he was speeding because he ate "too many hot wings [and] needed a bathroom".