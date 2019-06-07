Teenage Chevrolet Camaro Driver Busted Doing 106 MPH to Bathroom After 'Eating Too Many Hot Wings'
If the spicy wings didn't give the 16-year-old a case of "code brown," we're sure the red and blue lights did.
There comes a time in every man's life where he overindulges—pushes himself to limits never explored before. Unfortunately, such overachieving behavior landed a Canadian teenager in hot water after police caught him driving 106 miles per hour on a public road. His excuse? He "ate too many hot wings and had to rush to the bathroom."
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba performed a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Camaro after clocking its speed at 170 kilometers per hour, only to discover a distraught 16-year-old in the driver's seat holding a learner's permit. When questioned further about why he was traveling so fast on public roads, told teen told the officer that he was speeding because he ate "too many hot wings [and] needed a bathroom".
Naturally, the police wouldn't accept this (or anything else) as a valid excuse for speeding, especially given his lack of driving experience and the dangerous speeds he achieved. The teen was issued a $723 fine ($966 CAD) for speeding and $152 ($203 CAD) for driving with a learner's permit without an accompanying driver.
The police didn't mention the speed limit for the road that the teen was pulled over, however, the highest posted speed limit in Manitoba is 68 miles per hour (110 kilometers per hour), meaning that the driver was exceeding the speed limit by at least 37 miles per hour (60 kilometers per hour).
Maybe next time he'll stop to use the bathroom at a Tim Hortons instead of speeding home and risking a huge fine.
