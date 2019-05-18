Canadian Police Are Using Cutouts of Officers Like Scarecrows to Curb Speeding

Like out of a Hollywood comedy flick, police in a small Canadian town are resorting to an untraditional way of enforcing speed limits and reducing traffic incidents. The division of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Lloydminster, Alberta, is using four lifelike cutouts of police officers holding radar guns to try and reduce speeding and improve on-road safety using scare tactics.

Speaking to CNN, Constable Michael Hagel explained that the new “officers” are sized to match full adults and are made of an aluminum composite, similar to a traditional road sign. They’re then finished with some reflective taping for the vests, making them just as easy to see at night as an actual officer.

The department will them place them at high-risk locations, either along a specific road or at an intersection with hopes of scaring drivers into slowing down.