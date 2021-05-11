That Lifted Chevy Corvair Wagon Built for Off-Road Recoveries Is Finally Finished

The vehicle, a 1961 Corvair Lakewood Wagon, has been restored and modified heavily throughout 2020 and 2021, with the project finally crossing the finish line a few days ago. It's been heavily modified for off-road recovery duties with barely anything remaining stock on the vehicle. Needless to say, it's impressive.

The story begins, believe it or not, when Matt was 12 years old. He spotted this very Corvair in Vail, Colorado, sitting at the side of the road. Being 12, he didn't have the money to buy it, so he waited for years, always keeping tabs on it for when it would finally end up in his price range. After 28 years had passed, he finally managed to purchase it from a friend, but it needed some serious work.

The car had decayed after its time sitting in various junkyards with the rockers, hood, and floorplan all heavily damaged by rust. Those parts were cut out and replaced with new sheet metal, but even with the repairs, the car's unibody needed to be heavily reinforced for recovery duty. The sub-100-horsepower Chevy flat-six had to go as well.