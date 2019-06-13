Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Vandenbrink: The Italian Shooting Brake You Might Be Able to Afford

Dutch coachbuilding company Vandenbrink Design has finally announced that its shooting brake conversion for Ferrari's 612 Scaglietti grand tourer is ready for production—and about a decade too late.

Vandenbrink initially revealed its 612-based shooting brake concept way back in 2008, two years before the 612's discontinuation. But now, it's 2019, and the 612's successor—the FF, a shooting brake—has come, gone, and been replaced by another Ferrari shooting brake, the delightful GTC4Lusso. Regardless of how we feel about it, it's worth mentioning that with plummeting prices of 612 Scagliettis around the country, this could be the one Ferrari shooting brake more folks can actually afford.