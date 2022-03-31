See A Ferrari Test Mule Up Close As LaFerrari Prototype Goes to Auction

It's unclear if the vehicle as presented for auction has functional hybrid hardware on board. The Drive has reached out to RM Sotheby's for comment and will update accordingly.

The vehicle was first privately sold by Ferrari in July 2016 once it was no longer needed for testing duties. It was handed to its new owner after a repaint and refresh, and it was made clear that as an unhomologated vehicle, it could not be "registered for road use nor be used on public race circuits" according to RM Sotheby's. However, the vehicle was sold with a running powertrain and could be used on private land. The vehicle as presented for auction bears 3,322 km on its odometer, or 2064 miles.

The vehicle is certified by Ferrari Classiche, and comes complete with a Yellow Book verifying its authenticity. Those eager to bid should register for RM Sotheby's upcoming Monaco auction, to take place on 14 May 2022. For a one-of-one Ferrari development car, it's very much the case that if you have to ask for a price, you probably can't afford it. Regardless, expect it to go at a premium due to its unique history and status. Happy bidding!



