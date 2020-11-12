The New 960-HP Ferrari SF90 Spider Can Lap Fiorano Faster Than a LaFerrari

In the ancient times of the Testarossa, we used to have to wait forever for Ferrari to put out a Spider convertible version of its berlinetta roofed cars. But in the case of the SF90, Maranello's most powerful road car to date, we only had to wait 18 months. Say hello to the SF90 Spider, which features a retractable hardtop that can be actioned in just 14 seconds and can of course be deployed when the car is on the move. Ferrari says its RHT mechanism also takes up just 3.53 cubic feet of cargo space, rather than the 5.3-7 cubic feet required by "a traditional system."

At 3,681 pounds dry, the Spider is about 167 pounds heavier than the Stradale, yet you shave off some 46 pounds of that if you opt for Ferrari's Assetto Fiorano pack. This includes Multimatic shock absorbers optimized for track use, as well as carbon fiber and titanium components like a carbon rear spoiler. Ferrari also throws in road-legal Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and an optional two-tone livery.

Other than that, the recipe is the same. A combined output of 986 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, with the twin-turbo internal combustion engine producing 769 horses at 7,500 rpm, and the howlin' redlining at 8,000.