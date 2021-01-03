In March 2017, near the height of President Donald Trump's pre-COVID-19 popularity, a Ferrari F430 F1 that he owned for about four years went on the auction block in Fort Lauderdale and barely brought the minimum: a $270,000 bid at the last minute. How much will it bring when it goes on the auction block this month at the Mecum Auction in Kissimmee, Florida?

As Ferrari F430s go, it's a pretty typical example. In Corsa Red with a beige interior, the car listed for $197,698, but Trump may have paid less—we all know how good he is at making deals. He bought the 2007 model new from Ferrari of Long Island and owned it until 2011.

Reportedly, its new owner would be its fourth. It has just under 7,000 miles now, up from the 2,400 that Trump, or someone else, put on it during his ownership.