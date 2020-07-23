Ferrari Made This One-Off SP30 in 2012, and Nobody Wants to Buy It

Because the barrier of entry and subsequent running costs are so high, there's a saying that you can't afford a Ferrari unless you can afford two Ferraris. It's part of how you know you're looking at money when an F8 Tributo rolls by, though even the buyers of these ultra-luxury goods might as well be 99-percenters compared to the type that can commission a Ferrari. Indeed, Maranello's one-off division makes a killing off super-personalized supercars sold to the unimaginably wealthy, many of whom drop untold sums on their unique Ferraris—however, they aren't always a hit on the secondhand market, as this one-off SP30 proves.

The brainchild of Indian-born petrochemical bigwig Cheerag Arya, the SP30 was based on the limited-run 599 GTO and borrows the grand tourer's chassis and drivetrain. A six-speed, paddle-shifted automatic channeled the 661 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque produced by a 6.0-liter, naturally aspirated V12 to the rear wheels, making the SP30 a performance match for the 599 GTO on which it was based—briefly the quickest car ever to lap Fiorano, Ferrari's test track.