Get a Load of This Eyeball-Popping, Peacocking McLaren 650S Spider

Listen. Before you come down too hard on this hyper-decorative wrap job, understand the car's owner Alan Wilzig is an enormously generous guy who supports causes from hospitals to children's' charities, often by throwing huge fundraisers at the private racetrack he built in the front yard of his property in upstate New York. Wilzig is well aware faux peacock feathers are not the kind of thing you'd normally find plastered on a McLaren, but he has his own vision. He respects your opinion, but he's going to do what he's going to do.

A few years back, the 1.1-mile private racetrack Wilzig built in his front yard was big news. Dubbed Wilzig Racing Manor, the circuit is 40 feet wide, paved using motorsport-quality tarmac, and includes 80 feet of elevation change. It can be run in several configurations, including a 2.75 mile double-back lap for time trials. It's the largest racetrack zoned for private recreational use in the U.S., and sits within eyeshot of Wilzig's own car-and-bike museum, race shop, and clubhouse.