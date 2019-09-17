Dramatic Video Shows McLaren 720S Driver Being Airlifted After Flying Off Mountain Road

A man was taken to a hospital via helicopter after suffering a major crash at the wheel of a McLaren 720S along the popular Mulholland Drive in Beverly Crest, California. According to CBS Los Angeles, the McLaren flew off the road and down a hill near Deep Canyon Drive Sunday night, prompting land and air search and rescue efforts.

Reports claim that a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter first spotted the crash scene from the air and quickly lowered in a rescuer while others afoot zeroed in on the car. Given the crash scene's topography, it took ground crews longer to reach the car but were eventually able to help with the air evacuation. The driver, an unnamed 50-year-old man, was reportedly conscious but had allegedly "hurt his ribs."

A dramatic rescue video published by OnSceneTV shows just how far the McLaren flew off the road, as well as the rescuers' struggle to reach the car. Although details are scarce, it appears that the $285,000 McLaren was kept from rolling further down the hill by a large tree. Considering a residential area can be seen at the bottom of the hill, there's a reason to believe that this could've been a much nastier situation had the car kept rolling.