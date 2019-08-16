Possible McLaren 750LT Prototype Spied Running at Nurburgring With Extreme Aero Upgrades

Although not confirmed, this car is certainly no ordinary 720S. The more aggressive aerodynamic bodywork on the front fascia doesn’t share any common traits with the available aftermarket body kit offerings for the 720S, ruling those possibilities out. And not only are the air ducts larger than the 720S's, but there are also winglets integrated into the front bumper. Upon further inspection of the McLaren in the video, an integrated roll-cage can be seen inside the car’s interior.

Peer at the back of the car and you'll see a fixed rear-wing versus the 720S’s retractable version, while the tailpipes exit from the top of the bumper like the standard car, although these are considerably larger.

Put all of these details together, besides the fact that the ‘Ring is a common test location for automakers, and it really seems like this is prototype is the real deal.