New McLaren 720S Ride-On Is Extremely Detailed, Fully Electric, and Kid-Friendly

Normally, owning a McLaren 720S is nothing but a pipe dream for most of us supercar fanatics, especially those confined to spend their pocketed lunch money on bedroom wall posters and Hot Wheels models if they want to gaze upon Woking's Super Series performance car. Luckily, however, McLaren hears our cries and is coming out with a much more affordable variant so that supercar fans of all ages can call a 720S their own.

The newly announced McLaren 720S Ride-On toy is aimed at supercar enthusiasts aged three to six years old and retails for just $400. The target customer may not be old enough to grasp multiplication for another few years, but even they can understand how much cheaper this edition is than the real Macca. The Ride-On replaces the stock 720S's twin-turbocharged, 700-plus horsepower V-8 with a fully-electric motor, saving money both up front and on gas.