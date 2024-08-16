Lamborghini Temerario vs Ferrari 296 GTB vs McLaren Artura: Specs Compared

Lamborghini just unveiled the Temerario: a new, hybrid, entry-level supercar replacing the long-standing Huracán. And with that, what are arguably the three most famous supercar builders in the world—Lambo, Ferrari, and McLaren—each have a mid-engined hybrid occupying the bottom of their supercar hierarchies.

We thought it’d be fun to see how the new Lambo compares to its chief rivals: the Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren Artura. Because what are supercars good for if not a little Friday-afternoon spec-sheet point-scoring?

Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren

Powertrain

The new “baby Lambo” (ugh, that phrase) may have lost the naturally aspirated V10 but in its place is something quite possibly just as nutty: a twin-turbo flat-plane crank V8 that’s assisted by three electric motors and revs to 10,000 rpm. Lamborghini says it’s the first and only production supercar to rev this high.

Whereas the Ferrari and McLaren are remarkably similar in powertrain—both use 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6s that rev to 8,500 rpm, a single e-motor, and a 7.4-ish-kWh battery—the Lambo provides more of pretty much everything. More displacement, more cylinders, motor electric motors, more horsepower, and, possibly most notably, more revs. As a result, it’s the quickest to 62 mph, clocking in at 2.7 seconds.

Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren

Small note: Lamborghini did not publish total system torque, but considering the V8 alone already makes 538 lb-ft, it’s safe to assume the Temerario beats the 296 and Artura out on torque, too, considering those two make 546 and 531 lb-ft, respectively, electrification and all.

Lamborghini Temerario Ferrari 296 GTB McLaren Artura Gas Engine 4.0-liter twin-turbo flat-plane V8 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 Electric Motors Three 110-kW axial flux motors—2 in front axle, 1 rear 123-kW electric motor 70-kW axial flux motor in transmission Total Horsepower 907

789 @ 9,000-9,750 rpm (gas) 818 @ 8,000 rpm (total)

654 (gas) 690 (total)

596 @ 7,500 rpm (gas) Total Torque 538 lb-ft @ 4,000-7,000 rpm (gas) 546 lb-ft @ 6,250 rpm (total) 531 lb-ft (total)

431 lb-ft @ 2,250-7,000 rpm (gas)

166 lb-ft (electric) Redline 10,000 rpm 8,500 rpm 8,500 rpm Hybrid Battery 3.8-kWh 7.45-kWh 7.4-kWh Electric Range Unknown 15.5 miles 21 miles Transmission 8-speed dual-clutch automatic 8-speed dual-clutch automatic 8-speed dual-clutch automatic 0-62 mph 2.7 seconds 2.9 seconds 3.0 seconds Top Speed 213 mph “> 205 mph” 205 mph

Despite having a slightly smaller battery than the Ferrari, the McLaren wins on being able to travel the furthest on electricity alone, at a whole 21 miles. The Temerario can run on electric power alone in its “Citta” drive mode, though the maximum range is currently unknown, so we’ve reached out to Lamborghini for details.

Chassis

On powertrain, the Lamborghini Temerario may boast “the most” car, but it’s also the heaviest of the three, weighing in at 3,726 pounds. For comparison, the Ferrari 296 weighs 3,241 pounds while the McLaren is the featherweight of the trio at just 3,075. When it comes to power-to-weight ratios, however, the lighter Ferrari edges out the Lambo with 3.9 pounds per hp versus the Lambo’s 4.1.

Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren

Dimensionally, the Temerario is also the largest car here.

Lamborghini Temerario Ferrari 296 GTB McLaren Artura Dry Weight 3,726 pounds 3,241 pounds 3,075 pounds Pounds per hp 4.1 3.9 4.4 Length 4,706 mm 4,565 mm 4,539 mm Width 1,996 mm 1,958 mm 1,913 mm Height 1,201 mm 1,187 mm 1,193 mm Wheelbase 2,658 mm 2,600 mm 2,640 mm

Tires, Wheels, and Brakes

With it being the biggest, most powerful car in the group, it’s no surprise that the Lamborghini Temerario sports the meatiest equipment inside its wheel wells. It gets the biggest tires—a staggered setup with 21-inch rear wheels wearing tires that measure 325 mm wide. It uses the biggest brakes, too, with 390-mm rear discs that are just as large as the ones behind the McLaren Artura’s front rims.

Lamborghini Temerario Ferrari 296 GTB McLaren Artura Tire Size 255/35 ZR20 (f)

325/30 ZR21 (r) 245/35 ZR20 (f)

305/35 ZR20 (r) 235/35 ZR19 (f)

295/35 ZR20 (r) Compound Bridgestone Potenza Sport Michelin Pilot Sport (optional) Pirelli P Zero Brakes 410 mm (f)

390 mm (r) 398 mm (f)

360 mm (r) 390mm (f)

380 mm (r)

Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini

Got a tip or question for the author about mid-engined hybrid supercars? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com