2022 Ferrari 296 GTB: An 818-HP RWD Hybrid Made for Frying Tires

Another 15 pounds can be shed by carbon fiber wheels, and if you're in for a penny with a brand-new Ferrari in the first place, you might as well be in for the proverbial extra pound. Said penny is a pretty one, too, as the 2022 Ferrari 296 GTB is reported to start at close to $320,000.

There is some debate as to whether the 296 GTB is on deck to outright replace the F8 Tributo—Autocar and Evo report no, whereas MotorTrend's Jonny Lieberman agrees with rumors circulating the internet and insists that's a yes. Ferrari's own executive, however, goes on to say that each model in its lineup has its own positioning (target demographic) and that the 296 GTB "is not replacing any other model."

The way I see it, Maranello's clients likely won't mind having one more option to spend their money on.