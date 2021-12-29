Ferrari Shows Off New Logo to Celebrate 75th Anniversary in 2022

Several studies have been made over the years, reportedly proving that Ferrari is one of the most powerful brands in the world in terms of recognition and significance. It's right up there with Apple, Ford, and Coca-Cola. Perhaps this explains why Ferrari felt it was important to design a new logo ahead of 2022, when Italy's scarlet car manufacturer celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Enzo Ferrari founded the iconic Maranello automaker back in 1947, and almost immediately jumped into Grand Prix racing. Ferrari lined up alongside Alfa Romeo, Maserati, and others at the very first Formula One World Championship race at Silverstone in 1950—and even today Ferrari is the only team to have competed in Formula 1 every single year since the championship's inception.

Mr. Ferrari, otherwise known as il Commendatore, quickly figured out that in order to have a viable racing team, he must focus on building street-bound sports cars with the sole purpose of financing his F1 team. And despite Ferrari being a publicly-traded company nowadays that sells Ferrari-branded stuffed animals and picnic baskets along with supercars, it's still very much so in the business of funding its expensive F1 program via its car sales.

A video was posted to Ferrari's YouTube channel Tuesday night, explaining the inspiration behind the new logo and a new mosaic displayed at Ferrari HQ. The "sculpture," as Ferrari Chairman John Elkann describes it, is essentially a puzzle made up of thousands of pieces made at the Maranello factory and assembled by Maranello employees.