Jay Leno's 1931 Bentley 8 Litre Was the Pinnacle of 100-MPH Luxury

Powered by a 487-cubic-inch straight-six engine, W. O. Bentley's run of just a hundred 8 Litre chassis represents the pinnacle of what Bentley Motors was all about before its takeover by Rolls-Royce. Bentley's ambition to build a 100-mile-per-hour luxury car resulted in an overbuilt engineering masterpiece that cost around half a million dollars in today's money thanks in part to a coachbuilt body. You may think that was reasonable considering that a 2021 Rolls-Royce Phantom starts at $463,350, yet the 8 Litre came out during The Great Depression, while nine decades later, Bentley under Volkswagen had to discontinue its flagship Mulsanne due to low sales.

Of the 100 Bentley 8 Litre cars, only 65 featured the longer, 156-inch wheelbase, which made these models the largest car in the early 1930s after the Bugatti Type 41 Royales. In terms of performance, Bentley left Rolls-Royce far behind, competing more with Duesenberg's J cars on paper. With a lighter, open body, the 220-horsepower Bentley could offer up to 125 mph in a reliable fashion, which led to many four-doors being cut up later to create replica tourers. Of the 78 surviving 8 Litre Bentleys, Jay Leno's garage has three—sort of. This highly original Mulliner sedan that previously served as a chicken coop in Chile, an open car, and the street legal twin-turbo hot rod Leno's team built on a much smaller 3 Litre chassis.