The First New Bentley Blower in 90 Years Took 40,000 Hours to Make

The Blower Continuation Series is a Bentley Mulliner project leading to the production of 12 new Bentley Blowers, each based on data obtained by the laser-scanning of the automaker's own 1929 4½ Litre supercharged Team Car raced by Sir Henry "Tim" Birkin. Following "Car Zero," the completed prototype that will now be subjected to top speed runs and an extensive durability testing program, Mulliner's experts will build the dozen customer cars, all of which are pre-sold and specified.

Finished in gloss black with an interior in Oxblood red leather from Bridge of Weir, Car Zero took 40,000 hours to make entirely by hand, using the original drawings and tooling off Mulliner's shelves. To get their special parts and materials, Bentley's team has also reached out to a number of external British suppliers, including The Vintage Car Radiator Company, Israel Newton & Sons Ltd., engine specialists NDR and Vintage Headlamp Restoration International in Sheffield. In fact, for each car, 1,846 individual parts had to be re-designed in the digital space, 230 of which are assemblies, starting with the engine. Add all the fixings and interior trim parts, and the number of pieces climbs up to several thousand.