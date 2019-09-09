Bentley To Build 12 New 1929 4½-liter 'Team Blower' Endurance Race Cars

Bentley continues to celebrate its centennial this year in style with one hell of an anniversary gift to the world. The Crewe-based automaker has announced it will build 12 continuation examples of its most famous and valuable historic car: Sir Tim Birkin’s 1929 4½-liter "Team Blower" endurance racer.

The small-time British automaker made a big name for itself in 1929 when Sir Tim Birkin, one of the original “Bentley Boys” who helped establish the company in 1919, built just four copies of a race car based on the Bentley 4½-liter chassis with a supercharger bolted to the front. It was controversial at the time, at least by British standards—supercharger technology was still in its infancy then, and founder W.O. Bentley famously said that "to supercharge a Bentley engine was to pervert its design and corrupt its performance." There's no replacement for displacement.

But the Team Blower cars proved to be highly successful on track, competing in races like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and helping to cement Bentley's reputation as a pre-war motorsports giant. All four race cars built are still in existence today and are considered the most valuable Bentleys in existence.