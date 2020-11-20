Racing Diehard Is Building His Own Le Mans-Winning Bentley Speed 8 Prototype In His Garage

After making a name for itself at Le Mans in the late 1920s, Bentley retreated from the famous endurance race for the remainder of the 20th century to focus on other projects. In 2001, Bentley, at last, returned to Le Mans with an LMGTP prototype called the Speed 8, one partly derived from its Volkswagen-owned sibling Audi. Decades later, a homemade replica of said handsome car was painstakingly recreated for years by a loyal fan.

Blood ties didn't stop Bentley from going out for blood at the famed endurance race, and in 2003, twin Speed 8s outran multiple Audi R8 prototypes to take a triumphant one-two at Le Mans. This dominance seems to have inspired Bentley diehard Alexander Charles Buckley, who spent six years creating what might one day be a truly race-worthy Speed 8 replica.

Buckley is building the car beneath a faithful recreation of the Speed 8's carbon fiber body, which will presumably be bolted to a space frame at some point down the road. Behind its double-laminated windshield sits an interior that, for now, only houses a carbon fiber bucket seat of the spec used in the Bugatti Veyron, though in time, he'll mount the authentic Speed 8 dashboard and steering wheel he somehow got his hands on.