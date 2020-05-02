Hot Rodder's Hybrid 1936 Pickup Hides an Electric Motor Inside a Chevy Small-Block V8

Hiding the rat's nest of cables was achieved by having an acquaintance cast a fake Chevy small-block to house the drivetrain controllers, their heat sinks, an electric fan under the air cleaner, and a 96-volt electric motor. Webb hopes to eventually squeeze 500 electric horsepower from this motor, but the high cost of batteries currently limits horsepower output, not to mention range. The ingenious Webb, however, addressed the latter by moving the truck's Chevy V8 to its bed, where he will hook it to a pair of generators that'll keep the battery topped up. In essence, Webb has built a range-extended EV , also known as an RXEV.

Webb expected to catch flak from the hobby's old-timers when he told them what he was up to, but surprisingly, he says they were all excited to see how the final product will come out—as are we. He may not be the first guy to come up with the trojan horsepower that is an electric motor stuffed into a V8 block, but Webb's use for an E-V8 like this is the most exotic we've seen so far. Let's hope he finds a way to get his Hayes on the road sometime soon and, eventually, sell motor setups like his to other new-generation hot rodders.