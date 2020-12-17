The $2M Bentley Mulliner Bacalar Hits the Test Track for 20-Week Validation Program

The Bacalar is the first member of the Bentley Mulliner Coachbuilt portfolio, and as such, it features over 750 non-series parts, including more than 40 made of carbon fiber, and almost 100 made by rapid additive manufacture. You know how Crewe got here.
For $224,225 and a bagful more in extras, Bentley gives you a Continental GT Convertible with the V8. Choose the W12 and add some tweed, and you might as well just fork it out for the 2021 Continental GT Mulliner Convertible, a car with an undisclosed price tag, and over 400,000 stitches in its cabin. Finally, for the 12 who felt it was time to finance Bentley's latest coachbuilding program, Mulliner will create this small fleet of Bacalars.
Too bad Bacalar Car Zero won't hit the second-hand market. After its wind tunnel-based aerodynamic assessment, high-speed stability and top speed testing, handling and dynamics evaluations, appraisal of noise and vibration, mileage accumulation and durability work, intensive electrical system validation, and climate cycle testing up to 176 °F, it would be the perfect 200-mph convertible for the 2021 season.
The only question remaining on my mind is what will Bentley do with its Flying Spur specified for a certain Mr. Claus, complete with a golden reindeer ornament instead of the Flying B?