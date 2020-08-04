The Handmade Parts for Bentley's 1929 Blower Continuation Prototype Look Fantastic Already

Having discontinued its now six-decades-old (sort of) 6.75-liter V8 engine in the Mulsanne, Bentley is all set to revive another part of its history with a hyper-limited production run of 12 Continuation Blowers built to the specifications of Sir Tim Birkin’s famed 1929 4½-liter "Team Blower" endurance racer. Though such recreations are getting more popular these days, these will be the first pre-war continuation cars built by a major manufacturer—and Bentley is ready to start screwing together the first prototype.

Getting to this point hasn't been easy. The team at Crewe had to disassemble the #2 team car still owned by the factory to laser scan its frame and other components, then commissioned skilled experts all over the UK to craft the new parts based on a combination of the fully digital CAD data and the original 1920s engineering drawings and drafts.

Bentley's "Car Zero" engineering prototype is powered by the same W.O. Bentley 4½-liter four-cylinder design as the first blown Bentleys in 1929, complete with a remade Amherst Villiers supercharger.