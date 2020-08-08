This LS V8-Swapped 1999 Plymouth Prowler with a 5-Speed Porsche Manual Is Finally a Real Hot Rod

It's been nearly 20 years since Chrysler killed off the Plymouth Prowler in 2002. Today, its reputation is mixed—it was an audacious attempt at capturing a modern factory hot rod that handled legitimately well, but it was stuck with an underpowered 3.5-liter V6, an automatic transmission and those terrible front bumpers. Everyone wanted two more cylinders. Two decades later, you finally have a chance to snag a V8-powered 1999 Plymouth Prowler on Bring a Trailer that's benefited from an LS swap and the addition of a Porsche five-speed manual transaxle.

There are probably some angry Prowler diehards out there right now, but come on, this is what it should've been all along: a real hot rod.

This '99 Prowler is the work of Canada's Legendary Motorcar Company, who dropped a 7.0-liter LS7 V8 from a Corvette Z06 under the Plymouth's pointed hood. It's as tight a fit as you'd expect. A modified five-speed Porsche shifter assembly is connected to a Porsche G50 transaxle that transmits power to the rear wheels.