Tesla Has Officially Joined the S&P 500: Here's What That Means

It's no secret that everyone wants a piece of that Tesla pie. The electric automaker's stock price has soared to astronomical heights this year, and on Monday, Tesla officially joined the S&P 500 index, putting it among the ranks of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and other notable large, publicly traded companies. But what does that mean for you? In short, it means that Tesla is becoming a household name—more than it already is. Despite having only a fraction of the deliveries that automakers like General Motors and Ford generate in one year, Tesla's valuation has catapulted to nearly seven times their combined value. This has led to some turmoil and disagreements among financial analysts, and the inclusion of Tesla in the S&P 500 has proved to be quite a hot-button topic to investors.

via Tesla

What Is the S&P 500 and Why Does It Matter? The S&P 500 is a stock market index that measures the stability and performance of approximately 500 U.S.-based companies across 11 different sectors to give investors a quantification of overall market performance. As a set of common rules, the companies must be structured as corporations that offer common stock to the public (and are listed on an eligible exchange), have a market cap of at least $8.2 billion, and have posted a profit over the four most recent fiscal quarters. Tesla became eligible to join the S&P 500 after it posted a fourth consecutively profitable quarter in Q2 earlier this year. The company's market valuation has continued to climb since, all the way to its present-day cap of $659 billion, which makes it the sixth-largest overall corporation measured in the index as of Monday. In fact, its size makes the company's weight to the overall index of roughly 1.69 percent. This means that for an $11.11 move, the index would move one point.

The Drive Tesla's net income for the last 12 months is roughly 3 percent of the next-highest valued S&P 500 neighbor, Amazon.

Including the automaker into the S&P 500 solidifies its footing as a seemingly stable security, something which has been debated by financial analysts around the world for some time. Earlier this month, for example, JP Morgan called the stock "dramatically" overvalued by "virtually every conventional metric" and predicted that the stock's valuation would suffer a nearly 86 percent reduction within the next twelve months. Other analysts are torn on whether to buy, sell, or hold shares. According to Business Insider, the stock has 20 "buy" ratings, 44 "hold" ratings, and "19" sell ratings—averaging to a nearly entirely neutral recommendation by analysts. Tesla's Unusual Tie to the Stock Market Tesla is a unique animal in the automotive world, and increasingly, in the world of global business writ large. No other automaker, nor its owners, are so publicly fixated on the price of the company's stock. This has led to quite a cult-like relationship between the company's image and its valuation. (And it's gotten CEO Elon Musk into trouble at times.) In fact, analysts from JP Morgan have pointed this out previously, claiming that the stock is fueled by "speculative fervor." If that were true, it would explain the razor-sharp relationship between image and valuation, a means previously used to disregard some criticism as smear campaigns by individuals in a position to capitalize from short selling.