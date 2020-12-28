Shaq's Extra-Roomy Custom Ferrari F355 Is Looking for a New Big and Tall Owner

For sale on Bring a Trailer is a 1998 Ferrari F355 Spyder once owned, or "said to have been owned," by Shaq. The basketball legend is just over seven feet tall, compared to the average male Italian Ferrari driver, who is probably just over five feet unless he's sitting on his wallet.

Yes, of course it's a convertible. How high would the roof need to be to envelope NBA star Shaquille O'Neal ? It'd look like Fred Flintstone's Ferrari.

If Shaq didn't own it, some other seven-footer did. That being said, modifications are simple but would be difficult to reverse.

Its ownership was chronicled, briefly, on MTV's Cribs, apparently in 2003, by Shaq. "Most seven-footers can't fit into a sports car, but I can. Over here you have the 355 convertible Spyder. This is a forever convertible because for me to sit I had to cut the top off, forever." That report took 14.6 seconds on Cribs, barely enough time to press from one end of the basketball court to the other.

He did indeed have the entire top section cut out, and covered with a custom-made hard tonneau cover. He also had the fuel tank removed and replaced with a fuel cell in the trunk space up front in order to free up more seating space, per the ad. Custom Superman-logo seats were the last major modification to make him fit.