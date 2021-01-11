How a Small Airline Hacked Together Its Own Fleet of Dodge Neon Airport Baggage Tractors

A former employee of Bearskin named Ethan Hodgson told us that despite it being odd in nature, these Neons were actually used at other hubs for Bearskin planes as well, Sioux Lookout in Ontario being another prime example. He also noted that the airline had been using these since the early 2000s and they frequently had transmission problems. When one would finally give out, mechanics would source another transmission, plop it in the engine bay, and send the tiny terrors back out to the tarmac.

So just why did Bearskin use these Neons instead of proper tugs? We're thinking that this has something to do with the size of Bearskin's average flights. The regional airliner uses one model of aircraft exclusively: the Fairchild Metroliner. This means that, at most, a single flight can have a maximum possible load of just 19 passengers. Why spend $30,000 on a tug when a cheap '90s Dodge Neon will do the job for the cost of a sawzall and a few blades?

"They were a lot of fun!" Hodgson told The Drive. "I went way too fast one time and span out on a patch of ice, there I was on the apron spinning in circles with nothing to hold onto but the steering wheel. I think they implemented seatbelts not long after that."

Sadly, though the Neons could tow up to two baggage carts, they weren't up to the job when it came to taxing the Metroliners to the runway. Instead, Bearskin reportedly used a few '90s GMC Sierras to get the job done, which was a significantly cheaper alternative.

But despite its oddly strong flex, it seems like Bearskin might be a little bit self-conscious of its love for Neons. A promotional video about cargo loading on its website features a tractor hauling a skid of Coca-Cola rather than these chopped-up econoboxes, which is upsetting because (if we're being honest) we'd rather have the latter.