Kevin Hart Buys a 1,000-HP 1970 Charger to Replace the 720-HP Barracuda That Almost Killed Him

Of course, the vehicle's entire interior was tastefully customized as well. Speedkore sought out the help of California-based shop Gabe’s Custom Interiors to reimagine the vehicle's persona in the theme of modernized muscle.
Together the shops developed bespoke interior pieces to polish the look of the restomod's cabin. This meant building a custom center console, steering wheel, dashboard, and door cards to complete the look. Contemporary amenities like a modern climate control system, fashionable dials and controls, as well as high-end audio by Focal were added to the build to heighten the sense of luxury and comfort.
Speedkore calls the Hellraiser the "pinnacle" of its design and engineering, justifying the use of the sold-out Hellephant crate engine. With bespoke craftsmanship and enough horsepower to cause some serious trouble, it's likely that sentiment holds true. As for the cost—it's not clear how much Hart paid for the car (though TMZ suggests it was "several hundred thousand dollars". However, we're guessing the first pedal-down romp will make it feel worth every penny.