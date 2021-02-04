Kevin Hart Buys a 1,000-HP 1970 Charger to Replace the 720-HP Barracuda That Almost Killed Him

On top of being a well-known actor and comedian, Kevin Hart is also an avid muscle car collector. In 2019, Hart made news after he was injured as a passenger when a friend crashed his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, completely totaling the hunk of restomod American steel. Now, Hart is back behind the wheel of another Speedkore-built classic, this time with a roll cage behind him. Earlier this week, both the comedian and tuning company began dropping hints that the new project was finished, and by Wednesday, Speedkore revealed the car in its entirety. Meet the 1,000-horsepower Dodge Charger dubbed "Hellraiser."

via Speedkore

Speedkore started this project with a 1970 Dodge Charger and gave it the modern muscle treatment, which is essentially the car equivalent of finding the fountain of youth. Up first for rejuvenation was the powerplant. Speedkore opted to make use of Dodge's most powerful consumer crate engine, the $29,995 Hellephant. This supercharged 7.0-liter V8 pumps out an incredible 1,000 horsepower and 950 pound-feet of torque, which is plenty for a cruiser like this. Power is sent to the rear wheels with an eight-speed ZF 8HP90 transmission, the same gearbox found in factory Hellcat-powered cars today.

via Speedkore