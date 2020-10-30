Listen to This Hellephant-Powered, Carbon-Bodied 1970 Dodge Charger Send It on the Dyno

Just north of Milwaukee lies a tuner shop known around the world for its insane high-horsepower builds. SpeedKore has pumped out some of the most interesting modern takes on classic muscle cars in recent years, and its newest example is no exception. Meet the carbon-bodied, Hellephant-powered 1970 Dodge Charger that’s packing the punch of around 1,000 horsepower.

Let's get right into the meat of things, because we all know that you came here for the sweet, sweet music of an American V8 doing its thing on the dyno. This Charger makes for the perfect host of a modern Mopar powerplant, and the symphony it will play you from its bumper-integrated tailpipes is absolutely unrivaled. Don't believe us? Have a listen for yourself.